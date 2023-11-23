NEMO tracking system launched

This initiative was developed by the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) and aims to enhance the management and monitoring of small-scale fisheries through the country.

The launch of the NEMO system marks a significant step forward in the management of small-scale sustainable fisheries in Papua New Guinea. It reaffirms the government's dedication to responsible resource management, environmental conservation, and the wellbeing of coastal communities.

At the launch, Prime Minister James Marape emphasized the importance of sustainable fisheries for the economic development and well-being of coastal communities.

He stated, "Our marine resources are invaluable assets that need to be managed sustainably to ensure their availability for future generations. The NEMO system will play a crucial role in monitoring and regulating small-scale fisheries, promoting responsible fishing practices, and safeguarding the livelihoods of our coastal communities."

The NFA and the government will continue to work together to ensure the successful implementation and ongoing support of the NEMO system across the country.

The NEMO system incorporates various components, including electronic reporting devices, vessel monitoring systems, and data management tools. These technologies will enable small-scale fishers to accurately report their catch, track fishing activities, and comply with regulations.

The data collected through the NEMO system will also support scientific research, fisheries assessments, and the development of evidence-based policies.

In addition to its environmental benefits, the NEMO system is expected to contribute to the socio-economic development of coastal communities. By promoting sustainable fishing practices, the government aims to enhance the long-term viability of small-scale fisheries, improve fishery yields, and create new economic opportunities for local fishers.