NAC to enhance security at airport

The NAC in partnership with Technology company, WinTop intends for this innovative solution to enhance safety, security and operational efficiency while also delivering cost savings for the organization.

This automated system will only be implemented at the entry to the curb side at Jacksons' domestic terminal and it will replace the existing manual system where it will utilize, License Plate Recognition technology to monitor and record licensed vehicles, to capture images and videos. It offers a range of benefits which include:

Enhanced Security: Automatic detection of blacklisted vehicles, adds an extra layer of protection.

Improved Efficiency and cost saving: Automated entry, eliminates the need for static guards, streamlining operations and reducing personnel costs.

Faster Entry: Passengers will experience seamless and quicker access to the terminal.

"This initiative aligns perfectly with NAC's commitment to providing a world-class airport experience," said Dominic Kaumu, Acting Managing Director/CEO.

"The Automated Vehicle Entry System demonstrates our dedication to continuous improvement and leveraging technology for enhanced safety, security, and operational efficiency."

WinTop is already a trusted supplier of CCTV systems for the Jacksons International Airport and the Vanimo and Kavieng airport terminals. They are proud to partner with NAC on this project.

This new initiative will be implemented at no cost to NAC for 12 months under a commercial trade-off arrangement with Wintop and it will be reviewed after that.

Looking ahead, NAC anticipates exploring digital business opportunities and services in collaboration with WinTop and other partners in its network of 22 airports throughout PNG.