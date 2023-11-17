MoU enables DICT to ride on DataCo infrastructure

Both Minister for ICT, Timothy Masiu and Minister for State Enterprise, William Duma will collaborate through this MoU to ensure both entities operate with respective mandate, and achieve a digital government for the country.

Emphasizing the historic nature of the event, Minister Masiu described the MoU as the commencement of an exciting journey towards a brighter digital landscape.

“The MoU reflects a shared vision between DICT and PNG DataCo, recognizing their important roles in steering PNG towards a more advanced digital future,” Masiu stated.

Duma shared that the partnership would lead to several benefits including access to a modern state-of-the-art infrastructure, lower costs and shorter timing for DICT to roll out its transformation programs.

“I am glad that DICT has reviewed the investments and the state-of-the-art network Infrastructure that DataCo has built and is now entering into this partnership where DICT can utilize this physical infrastructure to build and manage the Government Digital Network and systems on the DataCo infrastructure within its mandate without duplicating modern infrastructure.”

“We are proud, as Government entities, that we can foster this relationship today to work towards achieving the policy objectives for the ICT sector to achieve effectiveness in the whole of government”, Duma stated.

DICT and PNG DataCo aim to create an environment that strengthens the delivery of digital government services, safeguards the nation’s digital landscape from emerging threats and harnesses the potential of cloud technologies.