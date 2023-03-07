More women in IT field

The International Women’s Day is commemorated on March 8 around the world.

The Coalition since 2014 has been working with similar organizations across multiple sectors, including the IT sector, to help businesses understand the value that their female staff bring to the company.

Executive Director of PNG Business Coalition for Women, Evonne Kennedy said the business value of gender equality in workforces have been well documented, but despite this, lack of gender equality and inclusiveness remain a paramount issue in the IT world.

She said female underrepresentation affects not only the well-being of individual organizations but also leads to the shortage of professionals in the entire tech sector.

Kennedy added that the current lack of gender diversity compounded with other factors hindering women either from venturing into IT-related fields or using the internet include:

1. Cyber/online or IT facilitated violence

2. Lack of role models

3. Prejudice based on gender; and

4. Sexual Harassment

Since 2014, the Coalition has been working with likeminded organizations across multiple sectors, including the IT sector, to help businesses understand the value that their female staff bring to the company.

More women led into technology will result in more creative solutions and a greater potential for innovations that meet women’s needs and promote gender equality.

More women in the field will help reduce unemployment as well as help reduce the overall gender pay gap.