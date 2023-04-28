Masiu rallies support for females in ICT

The theme for this year’s International Girls in ICT Day is 'Digital Skills for Life'.

Minister Masiu stressed on the importance of bridging the gender divide in the dynamic field of ICT. He called on all stakeholders to support Girls in ICT Day and encourage girls and young women to pursue careers in this field.

"I commend NICTA for providing the Girls in ICT Scholarship, and their contribution to Girls in ICT, and I encourage more girls to strive hard and pursue a career in the ICT space."

Masiu stressed the need for women and girls in PNG to have access to improved ICT services and acknowledged the crucial role of ICT in the country urging citizens to work together to create a more equal and inclusive society where girls and women can thrive in STEM fields.

The event also included the opportunity to showcase the achievements of women in the ICT sector and inspire the next generation of girls to follow in their footsteps.