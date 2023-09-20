Masiu calls for ICT development support

Minister Masiu made this call when addressing a forum in Bangkok, Thailand, last week.

He said recent interventions in the country and alignment within the Pacific region saw 17 countries and territories sign a milestone declaration called the Lagatoi Declaration, committing to stand united on matters relating to digital transformation.

The Declaration identifies six priority areas:

Accelerating digital transformation in the Pacific; Facilitating digital innovation and entrepreneurship; Developing digital infrastructure and enabling digital islands; Digital security trust; Strengthening partnerships for disaster management; and

“Work is now being undertaken to establish some form of a permanent Secretariat for the Pacific ICT Dialogue. The Pacific Island Forum Secretariat has expressed interest in these outcomes and the Pacific Foreign Affairs Minister have received a brief on this progress.”

Masiu says the ITU Regional Development Forum for the Asia Pacific is one of the primary avenues for policy discussions representing the region of Asia and the Pacific. This is critical to support efforts in the region and address inclusion and connectivity.

The Minister emphasized that for Pacific Island countries and territories, unique challenges persist – challenges relating to climate change, natural disasters, and geographical, therefore collaboration and partnership with advanced economies and regional pace setters in the digital development space is vital to addressing the digital divide.

“As for Papua New Guinea, we reaffirm our ambition and commitment to strengthen engagement, including learning and contributing, at a regional level and look forward to working together towards creating a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable digital future for all,” said Minister Masiu.