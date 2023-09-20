Independence brings renewed dedication

This is for the country’s advancement, whilst embracing inclusivity, transparency and diversity in the workplace to drive the digital transformation agenda.

The Independence event was organized by the Department's internal Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) division and included devotionals and inspiring speeches by executives and senior consultants.

DICT Deputy Secretary, Russell Woruba, highlighted the need for dedication and a reaffirming of public service as he recalled his visit to the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare just a year of his passing.

In recalling the words of the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare Woruba added that it is now up to the current generation to steer Papua New Guinea towards a brighter future.

He encouraged the staff of DICT to approach their roles with renewed dedication.