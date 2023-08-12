Importance of data

DICT Deputy Secretary Policy and Emerging Technology, Flierl Shongol, emphasized the increasing significance of data in the modern world. Shongol pondered on the question "Why is data important?”

"Data has evolved into an asset, becoming the fuel that drives digital government and development. We must recognize that effective data coordination is essential for our modern society", said Shongol signaling a comprehensive approach.

Manager for Data Governance, Lily Smith, spoke about the policy’s intent, which revolves around four key pillars; Data Security and Privacy, Governance and Accountability, Support for Digital Transformation, and Alignment with international best practices and standards.

She emphasized the policy's overall objective which is to establish a secure, trustworthy, and well-regulated data ecosystem.

During the workshop, DICT Manager for Monitoring and Evaluation, Jessy Sekere, also provided an in-depth overview of the policy's focus areas, which include the Institutional Framework, Regulatory and Legislative aspects, Data Governance, Protection, Localization, Infrastructure, and Skill Development Enhancement (SDE).

The one day validation workshop is a vital step towards establishing a robust data ecosystem that safeguards privacy, ensures accountability, supports digital transformation, and aligns with global standards.