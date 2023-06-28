ICT Workshop unveils effective strategies

Officials from key government departments attend the workshop hosted by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Key stakeholders including the Department of Prime Minister and National Executive Council (PMNEC), Department of Treasury, Department of Commerce and Industry, along with representatives from the PNG Digital ICT Cluster and the Cluj IT - TYPO3 Association from Romania.

DICT Senior Web Developer, Joshua Honnes, emphasized the pioneering role of DICT in establishing website development standards across the entire government, utilizing the latest technology and cutting-edge ICT tools.

"We are at the forefront of driving website development standards in the government, ensuring the adoption of cutting-edge technology and ICT tools." Said Honnes.

The partnership between DICT and Cluj IT Cluster TYPO3 Association developed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during the Dubai Expo 2022 and solidified commitment to providing guidance on best practices, technical support, and policy frameworks.

The aim of the workshop was revolved around website development and standardization in PNG.

DICT presented the existing challenges, while the Cluj IT TYPO3 Association contributed a range of solutions. Given the vast scope of the government, which encompasses 33 departments, 22 provincial governments, 121 districts, and 22 provincial health authorities, the primary objective is to ensure that every government body establishes a digital presence through the development of websites.

DICT is achieving this goal with previous partnerships with Unitech and the PNG Digital ICT Cluster assisting in developing website standards and fostering collaboration that empowers local ICT businesses. This initiative aims to guarantee that every public agency has an online presence and utilizes a centralized content management system, promoting uniformity and progress throughout the country.