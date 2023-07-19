ICT NGI workshop underway

This is because the province, through the Provincial Executive Council (PEC), recently endorsed an ICT program to get all government agencies online.

Speaking on day one of the meeting, which was held at the Gazelle International Hotel yesterday (Tuesday 18th July), ENB Deputy Provincial Administrator for Corporate Services, Marakan Uvano, said the ICT policies being discussed are aimed at harnessing the potential of ICT in making PNG become a smart and knowledgeable society.

“This is done by bringing government closer to the people through effective governance and improved service delivery, that is socio economic growth. These policies will affect the government structure on all faces of governance as the department has standards and guidelines to guide us on how to vet these policies,” he said.

Uvano iterates that a lot of plans in PNG feature ICT, such as the strategic development goals, which talk about the potential of ICT to progress the various areas of development in the country.

“In ENB, I am heading a committee that oversees the rollout of the ICT program. We have taken this program very seriously, with a Provincial ICT Action Plan in place. We see that this is a very critical government initiative that can help with development plans.”

The first day of discussions kicked off on Tuesday with presentations on existing policies on the National ICT Policy of 2008, ICT Sector Roadmap of 2018 and the PNG Digital Transformation Policy of 2020, as well as the draft policies on Governance and Data Protection, Right to Information, and National Media Development, apart from the draft National Broadband plan.

There will be consultations in the coming days on the new approved policies on the National Cyber Security (2021), Digital Government Plan (2023 – 2027), Government Cloud (2023) and the Universal Access and Service (2023).

Both the Government Cloud and Universal Access and Service Policies are still pending a decision by the National Executive Council (NEC).

Unfortunately, members from other NGI centres were not able to attend, while the Autonomous Region of Bougainville will have its own consultation later this month.