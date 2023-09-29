ICT confident in hosting International meets

Minister Timothy Masiu says it’s the first time in the country for a governmental department to host two International meetings in the country.

“With what we have gone through, I am confident to say today that we are ready to host any kind of event coming our way. We are ready, in my recent meeting with the ITU Meeting with Dr Cosmos Zavazava, I asked him for one or two more conferences to be held in our country. They took note of it. They are very happy to bring one or two more conferences to PNG.

“I urge you to be on standby and stay sharp so that whenever you are called upon, you can just get into action,” said Masiu.

CEO for NICTA, Kila Gulo-Vui, said it was an honor to be a part of each event and working with the ministry to host successful meets.

“In bringing connectivity to our people through ICT, our collaboration to those events is indeed a reflection of our desire for common goal to ensure people wherever they are connected through ICT. As the journey we are part of, we are extending that vision to our Pacific community”, said Gulo-Vui.

Digicel PNG Ltd was among partners and shareholders who received a certificate of acknowledgment from the minister.