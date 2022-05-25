ICT Cluster Development In PNG

The workshop spoke on opening innovation, co-operation in the ecosystem, sharing Knowledge, interacting, connecting, mentioning Business cluster models, governance mechanisms, Digital Hub and Public Private Partnership.

Cluster Information and Communication Technologies (ICT Cluster) is a word class initiative by entrepreneurially driven hybrid organizations engaged in collaborative actions by companies, research and education institutions, government agencies and others.

Deputy Secretary for Digital Government and Information Delivery, Russell Woruba, said the workshop was a great way to get ideas and issues regarding ICT Cluster development and shared the Digital Government Act 2022 and its mandate to DICT.

He stated that the way forward was to establish the National Implementation Matrix, establish a National ICT working group, and establish and facilitate the development of the PNG Clusterization Policy.

The expected outcome of the workshop is to have a clear definition of the vision, objectives, projects, resources and capacities required to establishing the National ICT Cluster and the formation of economic clusters in PNG.