GoLoud – The Ultimate Audio Experience

GoLoud as the adverts say, is the ultimate audio experience where you can listen to the best music on radio, the most popular podcasts from around the world and those closer to home plus exclusive music playlists to suit your mood and vibe all in the one app.

The GoLoud app is free to use and makes discovering new shows, podcasts, and music easy and enjoyable. It’s an amazing experience to be able to hear podcasts from another country on different types of interesting and inspiring topics. The app also allows you to download your favorite podcast episodes for offline listening.

All this and more made possible because Digicel believes in doing things better together! They provide access to the service and you subscribe to the Prime Bundle, receiving a data allotment to access GoLoud so you can listen to your favorite radio and subscribe to the latest podcasts everyone’s talking about!

What do I need to know about podcasts you say?

Put simply, a podcast is a series of episodes. These episodes are audio files that are likely to be stored with a podcast hosting company. Another great thing about podcasts is that you can subscribe to them, which makes it easy to get notified (via your favorite podcast app) when new episodes come out. This is where GoLoud is the app for you.

To download the GoLoud app on your mobile phone use this link: http://digicel.ly/GL

PNG is a country that truly appreciates its music and that of the outside world as it’s artists fuse these influences into their own tracks and this becomes a story that needs further elaboration of its creative process. Thus the need of listening to podcasts and radio stations comes into play. And, if you’re an avid radio listener and love a good gospel station, these three are the most listened to radio stations on the GoLoud app: Yumi FM , Nau FM and FM 100.