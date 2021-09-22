Game streamers raise funds for patients

One of the 13 streamers, ‘Del Toro’, said they initiated the medical charity streams to help a 57-year-old man from Tari, who sustained severe brain damage after being hit with a blunt object, and a 31-year-old woman from Central Province, who sustained severe and traumatic brain injury from a motor vehicle accident.

Unfortunately, when presenting their funds yesterday, the team learnt that one of the patients had passed away on Monday night.

“This greatly saddened us but Dr Kaycii Amoko reassured us that the money we raised would go into the neurosurgical ward or unit where Mrs. Heti Awi was, to help others suffering like her in getting equipment like airbeds, wheelchairs and crutches,” said Del Toro.

The 13 gamers raised K3,699.38 during a two-week event, from August 23rd to September 5th, where they livestreamed their games nightly on the Twitch platform.

During each livestream, the host/streamer discussed with the audience the charity fundraiser and also the general situation in PNG in regard to the healthcare of the general population.

“This gives an honest picture due to the live discussion and interaction with the general public. It also gives people from other places outside of PNG an insight into the current situation,” stated Del Toro.

This is not the first time the gamer streamers have lent a hand. On the 30th of January, they hosted a stream-a-thon to support one of their members who was facing a difficult and painful family issue.

The team plans to continue with similar initiatives to help those who cannot support themselves.