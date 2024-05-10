Forum to improve PNG’s internet infrastructure

Due to these statistics, the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) in partnership with the University of Technology are currently hosting the inaugural PNG Domain Name System (DNS) Forum at the Hilton Hotel.

The Domain Name System (DNS) is the phonebook of the Internet. Humans access information online through domain names. A Domain Name System (DNS) turns domain names into IP addresses, which allow browsers to get to websites and other internet resources. Every device on the internet has an IP address, which other devices can use to locate the device. Instead of memorizing a long list of IP addresses, people can simply enter the name of the website, and the DNS gets the IP address for them.

The week-long forum is split into two sessions; the DNS 2024 session was held from 6-8 May, while the DNS policy workshop was held yesterday 9th – 10th of May.

According to the Internet Society (ISOC), in terms of internet use, 32% of individuals in PNG use the internet, this ranks PNG 16th in the region. The Oceania regional average is 59%. In the area of Internet Resilience which is the ability of a network to handle disruptions and continue offering its services to users at an acceptable standard, PNG is ranked 5th in the region with a score of 29%. The regional average is 45%.

Deputy Secretary for DICT, Russel Woruba, mentioned that this was the reason behind hosting the DNS forum, a first of its kind to improve on some of these areas.

UNITECH Vice-Chancellor, Dr Ora Renagi, shared that the university continues to partner with stakeholders of the DNS in PNG to incorporate the advance technology to improve livelihood.

“I have a very strong focus on making sure that the technology and the science we are teaching is translating to impact the lives of people. The standard of living for people is the measure of the success of my University. Any resources that are required to improve that standard of living is my desire and drive.”

In giving his keynote address, Minister for ICT, Timothy Masiu, shared that the forum represents a critical platform for fostering collaboration, innovation, and growth in the realm of internet infrastructure within PNG.

“We seek to enhance awareness and understanding of DNS-related issues, promote best practices in DNS management, and explore avenues for strengthening our national critical DNS infrastructure. Specifically, we aim to use this opportunity to update the .PG DNS Policy with out co-host Unitech.

“Secondly, my Department will use this policy platform to further inform our proposed Internet Development Policy 2024 which will add value to the revising of the National ICT Policy 2009,” Masiu stated.