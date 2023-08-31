Forum to address ICT issues in Pacific

In line with the APT’s strategic plan, the PRFP meeting have sought to provide practical assistance and understanding of policy and regulatory issues of Pacific Countries by discussing issues of particular concern and interest to them.

The meeting is preceded following the 4th Pacific ICT Ministerial Meeting which was held on 28-29 August.

The Minister for ICT Timothy Masiu said the topics that will be discussed during the meeting must be approached with the spirit of collaboration, open-mind and the collective will to shape a future that aligns with each country’s shared aspiration.

“The pacific countries have unique challenges including climate change and natural disasters, where digital technologies will mitigate these challenges,” Masiu said.

The NICTA chief executive officer, Kila Gulo Vui said with the vast increase in digital technologies, it is critical to have robust policies and regulations and create an environment that is conducive in the ICT space.

More than 161 participants from across the Asia-Pacific countries are participating at this 3-day event, which started today, and end on September 1st 2023.