Firm Pleased With Digital Transformation

Pacific Architects faced several challenges prior to the digital transformation. This included slow internet speed, cumbersome data filing, a storage system that worked intermittently, non-existent file sharing system and inefficient interconnectivity.

The firm reached out to Port Moresby-based technology company, SNS Tech, to provide sustainable solutions for their business.

Under the digital transformation operations, SNS Tech carried out an IT audit of assets, completed the integration of Microsoft 365 and email migration to Microsoft 365, data recovery of lost files, upgraded operating systems, implemented the Internet Policy, Cyber Security Policy and Wi-Fi.

PAC general manager, Rai Mou, was pleased with the upgrade, saying: “Internal and external connectivity is exceptional as well as connectivity with offshore partners.

“Data transfers and receipt has seen a marked improvement.

“The bonus for me under the digital transformation exercise was video conferencing tools as well as the Cloud storage facility.

“The potential to further streamline our workflow processes is there, as we assimilate into the digital tools before us going forward.”

Digital transformation is the integration of digital technology into all areas of the business.

PAC PNG is a pioneer client under the affiliation between SNS Tech and Business Link Pacific (BLP).