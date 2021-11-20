Facebook gives users 'more control' over news feed

The social network has been under intense scrutiny in recent years for how its algorithms promote content.

Now, it says it is testing controls to "adjust people's ranking preferences" and customise the feed.

That includes, for example, increasing the number of posts from friends and family, and decreasing those from groups and pages.

It will also make controls that already exist "easier to access", it said - such as the favourites and snooze features, which largely live inside a settings sub-menu.

"We'll begin testing in countries around the world to a small percentage of people, gradually expanding in the coming weeks," Facebook said in its announcement post.