Exciting MoU towards digital governance

According to the Secretary of DICT, Steven Matainaho, the signing done earlier last week was to promote closer mutual cooperation, consultation and exchange of technical assistance aligned to the digital framework.

The digital framework through; Promoting good governance across government and private sector to capitalize on the benefit of shared knowledge and the adaptation of digital technology. Secondly to establish and operate the National ICT Incubation Centre, thirdly through the commitment to developing and improving standards for information data and software, promoting interoperability and the development of standards.

Fourth is through promoting and encouraging better digital services that are accessible and user friendly for public use.

Lastly through encouraging and promoting programs to build digital capacity and skills in the Government and Private sector. President of the PNG Digital Cluster, Winifred Kula stated the opportunity is important and valuable being a member of the digital economy as it pursues the nation’s ICT small and medium enterprises careers as digital entrepreneurs.

Matainaho acknowledged the Minister for ICT, Timothy Masiu for setting the digital transformation agenda into policy and taking it to the floor of Parliament.

He further stated that it marks a turning point in how the government and the department interact and assist one another.

Minister Masiu congratulated DICT and ICT Clusters for coming up with an agreement for cooperation.