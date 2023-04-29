Estonia keen to support

This is according to Estonian Ambassador to Australia, accredited to Papua New Guinea and the Pacific, Her Excellency Kersti Eesmaa.

“Papua New Guinea has all necessary elements to roll out more digital projects to deliver services to the people,” Ambassador Eesmaa said.

DICT is heading into the right direction in terms of capabilities and resources to push out those government projects, therefore their intention is to support in digital government services.

“PNG has many remote areas but with the accessibility of mobile phones, they would have access to government services, for instance mobile services are very popular so you can move straight to Mobile ID and not ID by card.

“It is the first time I visit this country and I am very impressed and when it comes to digital transformation. I am really impressed on how much progress the Department of ICT has made. I learnt that the department is new so I have to congratulate the Minister Timothy Masiu on the progress made so far,” she stated.

Adding that implementation is always the difficult part, however Estonia is ready to offer our expertise to assist the department going forward in terms of technology.

“Money is not always the key but leadership is the key and also it comes down to people who really need to make the choice to use the digital services that are provided and those that will be provided in the future.

“People need to make the choice to services they felt comfortable with,” she added.

Discussions have been made in regards to the cooperation between Estonia and PNG forward in a practical and concrete ways in terms of digital services.

“We are happy to taking the cooperation forward in Cybernetica, but also with other government academy or with other government organizations,” she further stated.

“Estonians we like to be more practical so whatever we can do practically will improve the progress.”