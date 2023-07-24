ENB website to be launched

Governor Michael Marum said the launch of ENB’s information and communication technology (ICT) Action Plan on July 20th precedes the website, which is set to be launched in three-weeks’ time.

“Having a website in the province is a dream of ours since taking office last year,” said the governor.

“Most information can be transmitted via internet in real-time. So, we need to keep up with technology.”

Governor Marum further acknowledged the team from the Department of ICT and the consultant engaged in the formulation of the plan.

“A website can hold several government services to assist with service delivery and therefore cut down costs by being smart and thinking in line with technology on how best to utilise it. In this digital age, we can be part of it or totally miss out.”

Governor Marum iterated that the national government has done its part in putting PNG on the same platform as other countries, hence it is the respective government’s duty to upskill their people and minimise the skills gap to exploit full internet potential.

He said he sees digital transformation as an effective and efficient mechanism that can enhance service delivery and coverage of all the people.

Echoing sentiments by the ENB Acting Provincial Administrator, Levi Mano, Governor Marum said the DICT team will be recalled to assist the province before the launch of the provincial website.