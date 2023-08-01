ENB aims to align with digital transformation

The purpose of the workshop is to raise awareness about DICT’s policies, plans and objectives with 32 representatives from both government and private sectors who showcased the commitment in driving positive changes and embrace opportunities from digital technologies.

Deputy Provincial Administrator for Cooperate Services, Marakan Uvano, passionately spoke about the significance of the policies set forth to drive implementation in ENB Province.

He stated that digital transformation is not only a government initiative but a technology standard that aligns with global community.

The workshop successfully ended with the Governor for ENB, Michael Marum, officially launching the ENB Provincial ICT Action Plan on the 21st of July.

ENB Provincial government officials witnessed the event. The action plan aligns with the Digital Transformation Policy and the Digital Government Act 2022.

Marum commended DICT for their effort in the sub-national level, he stated that the goal is to establish a dedicated ICT Unit within the provincial administration, laying the groundwork for a robust online presence.

“I believe in digital transformation as an effective and efficient service delivery mechanism that can enhance government service delivery to the people,” Governor Marum emphasized at the official launch.

A key component includes the development of an official website for the province, along with an active presence on various social media platforms.

ENB Province now stands as the pioneer province at the sub-national level, aligning itself with the Digital Transformation Policy.

Marum added that the ENB Provincial ICT Action Plan signifies an important step forward for the province, representing its commitment to embracing modern technology and utilizing it to improve governance and public services.