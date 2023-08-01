Empowering ICT in Momase

The successful completion of the Regional Consultation Workshop in Madang comprehended of representatives from around the region in the subnational level.

The two-day workshop hosted by DICT, took place in respective provinces as they were presented with copies of the Digital Government Act (DGA) and standards, symbolizing their active involvement in shaping the future of digital transformation in PNG.

Digital Transformation Officers (DTOs) who participated were in discussions and shared valuable insights, they also expressed great enthusiasm on the opportunities that digital transformation brings and the positive impact on service delivery in the provinces.

DTOs are now well-informed to spearhead digital initiatives and drive transformative change within their provinces and districts.

DICT’s Momase Team leader and Executive Manager for Digital Government and Shared Services, Robertson Asari highlighted DICT’s commitment to supporting the provinces in their digital transformation journey.

Asari added that through continuous collaboration and knowledge sharing, the Department aims to empower every province to harness the full potential of digital technologies, unlocking opportunities for growth, progress, and improved citizen services.