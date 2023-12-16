Education officials in Central undergo computer skills training

Twenty-one (21) officials recently completed a weeklong computer skills training delivered by LiteHaus International, focused on Microsoft Office applications such as Excel, PowerPoint, and Word.

Central PDoE was also provided with 10 laptops for staff use.

Central Provincial Education Adviser, Philip Alu, said the staff had requested the training to improve their reporting capabilities and gain extra computing skills.

“The training is beneficial to the provincial and district officers and school inspectors, as it will support them in completing their administrative work and preparing quality presentations that meet National Department of Education’s (NDoE) standards,” Mr Alu said.

The training was delivered through Australia’s Partnership for Improving Education program, which is focused on achieving quality education for all.

The same training will be delivered to education officials in Enga, West Sepik, and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville in the coming months.