E-Library for Kikori school

It was a day of celebration as the Mineral Resource Development Company officially opened the facilities today. The discussions of the project were made two years ago and officially opened this year.

Kikori Secondary school Principal, Wilkie Oamu, stated that the school has 250 students, 16 teachers and16 classrooms with six currently not in use due to issues.

"Today marks a milestone for KSS, I want to thank entities like MRDC who have been assisting rural areas and schools like KSS.

The new facilities brings us on tar with the rest of the country" he stated.

MRDC managing director, Augustine Mano, shared that MRDC was grateful to be able to give back to communities that have been left behind.

"We’ve grown our investments and left the people behind, we mean the education. I want to thank Principal of the key element which is the students and school.

"Educate the young generation, last year we did an ambitious plan to educate the mass in Kikori, were we leave no one behind in education, you are the first and most fortunate,” stated Mano.

The laboratory was worth K1.89 million and has 12 Kilowatt power, 24 computers and is solar run.

Local villagers, teachers, parents and students celebrated the labratory, E-library and Wifi as it is the first of its kind in the province