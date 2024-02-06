Disaster-resilient communication system unveiled

CommsBox Ultra is the new and enhanced version of older model, CommsBox.

Kacific said the CommsBox Ultra is “a game-changing advancement in disaster communication technology aimed at redefining emergency preparedness and response capabilities in high-risk areas”.

Each Kacific CommsBox Ultra includes:

A shock-resistant, fire and water-resistant transportable container

65cm auto-pointing antenna

Preconfigured modem and satellite electronics

Solar-power panels

External battery charger

User tablet

Specifically designed for first responders, civil defence, police and not-for-profit organisations, the Kacific CommsBox Ultra offers a portable, all-inclusive connectivity solution to quickly re-establish communications.

Kacific’s Chief Executive Officer, Christian Patouraux, stated that the company was driven to develop CommsBox Ultra following the overwhelmingly positive response to the original CommsBox.

“We’ve had great support from government agencies across the region, and many are already using CommsBox as part of their disaster relief and emergency management efforts,” says Patouraux.

“Asia-Pacific is the most disaster-prone region in the world. The decision to develop CommsBox Ultra with new features, making it even more user-friendly and resilient in disaster scenarios, reflects Kacific’s dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. Functions like dual polarisation and reinforced structure will ensure instant, reliable connectivity, enabling government, civil defence and first responders to reach the last mile.”