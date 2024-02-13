Digital Innovation in Agriculture Market

Overcoming historical barriers of geographical isolation and technological limitations, agribusiness entrepreneurs, lead farmers, and MSMEs owners in Sepik are embracing digital platforms to expand their market reach and economic prosperity.

Historically, Sepik agripreneurs grappled with challenges stemming from limited access to transportation, digital connectivity, and ICT skills, hindering their ability to engage with wider markets. However, through the EU-STREIT PNG Programme, 335 participants received comprehensive training, empowering them with the digital skills needed to establish a robust online presence.

Before the training, participants had minimal exposure to online tools, reflecting the acute need for intervention. Through hands-on e-commerce training, participants created their online marketplace pages using platforms like Google Sites and Facebook Business pages. These platforms serve as living examples of Sepik agripreneurs' newfound digital capabilities, enabling them to showcase their products globally and engage with potential buyers like never before.

The initiative, in collaboration with the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), also focuses on digital financial literacy and e-agriculture training, ensuring the sustainability and profitability of digital ventures. Topics covered include savings, budgeting, investment, insurance, and leveraging ICTs to overcome agricultural value chain challenges.

Moreover, efforts are underway to improve public access to ICT and digital services in Sepik. The ITU, along with UNCDF and national stakeholders, is establishing 11 resource centres strategically across the region, enhancing network coverage, and promoting digital financial inclusion.

The transformation of Sepik's agricultural sector underscores a paradigm shift towards digital innovation, empowering agripreneurs to thrive in an increasingly digitalized world while contributing to the region's economic growth and development.