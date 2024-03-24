Digital ID card for women

Both organizations have committed to partnering in enhancing conditions for women to resolve the challenge of gender inequality in PNG. The partnership aims to address the unique barriers faced by women, in rural/remote PNG.

The customer’s personal information is captured using the digital identification tool which captures the biometric data. The customer's personal identification is captured using the digital identification tool which enables Mama Bank customers to meet the ‘know your customer’ (KYC) identification as required by the Central Bank.

Chief Executive Officer of Mama Bank, Gunanidhi Das, shared that Mama Bank trialed the digital identification tool through a pilot project conducted in the Sepik region, in collaboration with Digizen and the Asian Development Bank. The pilot was supported by the regulator Bank of PNG and was the first project facilitated via the regulatory sandbox hosted by BPNG.

“Through the Pilot we saw that those customers were new customers to Mama Bank and were all rural women who have no identification to open an account. Digizen saw that and wanted to resolve the problem by introducing digital identification to women in the country,” said Das.

He added that Mama Bank stands firm with Digizen to provide support to promote digital identification and access to financial services.

According to Mama Bank, Digizen chief executive officer, Frank van der Poll, said the digital identification will fulfill their responsibilities to ensure the proper and correct customer identification is collected from customers and registered on a safe and secure system.

“The digital identification card is something that we are able to issue in remote areas in less than a couple of minutes. I realized how the good work this technology is having upon women through the partnership with Mama Bank”, said van der Poll.

The system works using a biometric system and smart cards, the process is digitalized where it solves the issues of identification and meets all standards in terms of banking security protocols. It allows for establishing verified identities and instantly issuing of the customer’s ID cards.