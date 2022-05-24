DICT talk on data governance

The workshop was to establish the understanding of Data Governance between the different key stakeholders and the value of data driven in digital service.

The objective of the workshop today was to initiate discussions on data governance and how the government can coordinate this valuable government asset in driving the digital economy agenda in the country and to support its Vision 2050 aspirations.

Executive Manager for Digital Government & Shared Service, DICT, Robertson Asari, stated that the main aim was to figure out what is lacking in data governance with other stakeholders and become more data-driven in digital services to provide to citizens.

“Why is data management important in the government, we are realizing that data governance issues are basically surrounded around security, who manages what data, who has mended over that data, how do we create value out of that data, so for the government we are trying to exchange those data to bring value to digital services for the citizens and for the government and also for the business community,” he said.

“But the problem is poor management, no trust factor and security so this workshop is very important so that we bring the stakeholders together and we talk about the challenges on why the data is not shared and then we looking at also citizen verification and trying to find out what is holding everyone back is it legislation, is it different mandates for different agencies and what is the best framework that the government can use to deliver services,” Mr Asari added.

DICT hopes in looking at Digital transformation. Mr Asari stated that the issue is not necessarily technology but the people that use the technology and provide the service or receive the service.

He said the biggest challenge now is how to do a transition to shift people’s mindsets so that they are able to use these services.