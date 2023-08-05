DICT seeks CSP services

The request is to explore potential solutions for the Government Leased Cloud Infrastructure (GLCI). In addition, enhance the delivery of digital services to Papua New Guineans and businesses in the country.

The scope of the RFI includes several critical aspects that the interested CSPs must address;

1. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): Providers are expected to present their IaaS offerings and demonstrate how they align with the government’s overarching objectives in adopting cloud technologies.

2. Platform as a Service (PaaS): Description of PaaS offerings that further bolster the government’s digital transformation goals.

3. Software as a Service (SaaS): Emphasizing how the SaaS offerings can revolutionize service delivery and align with the government’s strategic priorities.

4. Security and Compliance: An outline of how the providers ensure data protection, privacy, access controls, and compliance with the PNG Government Cloud Policy 2023.

5. Service Level Agreements (SLAs): Providers must spotlight their SLAs, underscoring the focus on key performance indicators and disaster recovery procedures.

6. Pricing Models and Cost Optimization: A transparent presentation of pricing structures, discounts, and incentives for government organizations to ensure value for money.

7. Integration and Migration Support: A comprehensive description of the support provided for seamless integration and migration of existing services.

8. Managed Services, Customer Support, and Training: A detailed account of customer support programs and training resources in line with the PNG Government Cloud Policy 2023, emphasizing capacity-building initiatives.

DICT Secretary Steven Matainaho encouraged all CSPs to respond concisely. He also mentioned that CSPs are able to reach out with any inquiries or questions regarding the RFI by August 21st, 2023.

“Cloud Service Providers keen on participating in this opportunity must submit their responses electronically by August 25th, 2023,” stated Matainaho.

He is also shared that RFI is exclusively for information and planning purposes and does not obligate the government to procure any products or services.

Through this initiative, DICT is able to reflect the government’s commitment to harnessing technology for the betterment of citizens and businesses.