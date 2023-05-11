DICT introduces Digital ID Block

In a meeting on Wednesday 10th of May 2023, DICT spoke about plans to construct a centralized data center housing identity data for all Papua New Guineans.

The initiative that was mentioned by private and public sector representatives in a closed meeting is aimed as a fundamental component of the government's technology infrastructure.

Secretary for DICT, Steven Matainaho, emphasized that the fundamental blocks is essential before rolling out a wide range of citizen-facing digital services.

“The implementation of a Digital ID Block aims to streamline access to digital services, enhance data security, reduce fraud, and improve the overall user experience,” stated Matainaho.

He added that the Digital ID also promotes interoperability, allowing seamless integration with various government and private sector services.

Matainaho clarified that the National Identification Database is the primary data source for the Digital ID Block and that in the Digital Government Act 2022, DICT is entrusted to facilitate ID Verification Services and a secure data exchange platform.

Leading entities like the Bank of South Pacific (BSP), Digicel PNG, and others have affirmed their commitment to collaborating with DICT in building digital identity services and harnessing the power of cloud technology through the initiative.

“We’ve invited all the entities that have data sets, and that will help with the Digital ID block.” This inclusive approach ensures comprehensive participation and cooperation from relevant stakeholders." He added.

DICT will be conducting several consultation meetings with stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to gather input and initiate further.