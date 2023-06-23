DICT commences media survey

DICT created a National Media Development Policy Review where Papua New Guineans can scan a QR Code on the DICT website or click on the survey link to access the survey and have their say.

Minister for ICT, Timothy Masiu, shared through a media message that the survey is in recognition of the crucial role of media and the fundamental principles of Freedom of Expression and Freedom of Information, the National Government acknowledges that these rights, while qualified, serve the greater public good.

“These should be considered together with the overarching National Goals of Integrated Human Development, Equality and Participation, National Sovereignty and Self – Reliance, and Papua New Guinean Ways.

“Both the goals and the freedoms are of equal significance and mutually reinforce each other, guiding the progress of our people and our nation.

“As we approach the momentous occasion of our golden anniversary of independence on September 16th, 2025, it becomes important to evaluate, modernize, and elevate our practices in the area of media in Papua New Guinea (PNG),” stated Masiu.

He added PNG must approach this endeavour with a mindset focused on harnessing and enhancing the management of media information and news for development and good governance.

“Currently, there is a lack of comprehensive media policies and many of the existing media related legislations are either absent or outdated. To address this gap, the government of PNG through the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology is conducting a nationwide PUBLIC SURVEY.” Continued Masiu.

DICT’s survey is aimed to gauge public opinion on media development and is a vital part of the policy development process.

“I strongly urge all Papua New Guineans to actively participate in the survey either in person at designated locations or through the provided online links. The insights gathered from this survey will inform the formulation and improvement of the National Media Development Policy for Papua New Guinea,” he added.

Masiu is urging meaningfully participation and contribution to a vibrant, free, responsible and a stronger media and a better coordinated information dissemination pathway.

This survey is embarking the governments approach to move forward as the country turns 50 years old in 2025.