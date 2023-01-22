DICT Cloud team conducts workshop in Brisbane

The Digital Government Division of PNG’s Department of Information and Communication Technology had their Government Cloud and Cloud DevOps teams travel for a technical workshop at the Amazon Web Servers Professional Services office at Brisbane, Australia.

For over 8 months, DICT has been working closely with AWS to fulfill the Government’s Digital Transformation Agenda. The one-week workshop addresses various aspects of operationalizing the Government Cloud Platform and includes establishing a cloud center of excellence (CCOE) for the Government on the best-practice approach to drive a cloud-enabled transformation to ensure cloud adoption success for the Government.

The technical team will review the e-Government portal build which is what the Department is driving including setting up the Cloud platforms for other pilot projects that the Department is supporting such as the e-Cabinet project, e-Police Clearance, and e-Procurement during the workshop.

The team is led by Government Cloud and Shared Services Manager, Glen Vitou, DevOps Manager Joshua Pomaloh, and project partners from the Prime Minister and National Executive Council (PMNEC). Other stakeholders involved in this exercise include the ICT team from the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) and the National Procurement Commission (NPC) on separate projects that DICT is supporting.

The Cloud technology has been fundamental in catalyzing digital transformation globally, however understanding the risks and working within a security framework and global standards, are key to protecting sovereign interests.

PNG sees this success as an opportunity to leverage those experiences and improve its Government’s Digital Transformation Agenda by working closely with Global industry experts who have advanced experience driving this for other digitally advanced economies.