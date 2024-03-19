DataCo network stable: CEO

In a statement, the company said there are no known issues on the DataCo Network that could cause instability to the internet service delivered across PNG.

“There was a scheduled migration of internet services which was prematurely disrupted by the power outage which occurred on Sunday, 10th March 2024, causing the internet gateway/node at the PNG Internet Exchange Point (PNGIX) to temporarily go offline, affecting the migration schedule,” said Chief Executive Officer, Paul Komboi.

“Our team completed the migration of internet services to the new Gateway on the afternoon of Monday, 11th March, 2024. The migration of access links to the DataCo Cloud and Data Centre services were also affected during this outage and were eventually restored on the evening of Wednesday, 13th March, 2024.

“DataCo wishes to advise that this outage was not a cybersecurity-related incident. DataCo is vigilant on the concerns raised by users of the internet and as a supplier of essential services, will ensure that critical internet infrastructures are operating optimally to service the needs of the users.”

Komboi further apologised to customers for any inconvenience that the outage may have caused.