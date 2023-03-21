DataCo installs new hardware

The partnership includes Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMware Cloud and Amazon Web Services.

DataCo recently installed international standard hardware at its data centre, located at Gerehu, in Port Moresby, with plans to expand its second data centre in Madang that serves as a disaster recovery centre.

This new future-ready Outpost will now reduce latency to connect by about 80 milliseconds (ms) when connecting to platforms and applications such as Microsoft, Oracle, Google and more.

This will serve as a foundational infrastructure where DataCo can serve all business houses and government departments as they continue to evolve and expand their public cloud strategy, equipped with direct connectivity services like VMware, AWS, Microsoft and Oracle while having their critical data hosted in country.

Chief executive officer, Paul Komboi, said business houses and Government departments can now take advantage of the lower latency and benefits of Cloud technology offered in DataCo’s partnership with AWS, including scalability, cost savings, accessibility, reliability and security.

“It allows for easy scaling of resources, reduces capital expenditures, enables remote access to data and applications, provides high levels of reliability and uptime and offers built-in security measures and compliance certifications,” he stated.

“These benefits make it easier for businesses and government departments to operate efficiently, protect their data and maintain regulatory compliance.

“DataCo is ISO 27001:2013 certified. This is global standard information security assurance and provides customers assurance that DataCo meets stringent international standards on data security.

“DataCo’s multi-cloud portfolio will continue to expand over the coming years following its 15 Year Data Centre and Cloud Expansion Strategy.”