Cybercrime training

The US Homeland Security Investigations conducted a one week training for 26 security officers recently.

A first of its kind training providing an in-depth level of understanding the use of technology, and tracing illegal activities in the cyberspace through social media and the internet.

With the rise in cybercrime in the country, in-depth tactics on how to use technology and deal with cybercrime is key and this was highlighted during the training.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for Crimes, Hodges Ette said this is a first of its kind training.

”Our PNG capacity is very limited so we are reaching out, and our friends from US have become aware of our need. This is a first of its kind training they are undertaking in our efforts to increase our participation in law enforcement.”

He said the training aims to target the dissemination of information and training to PNG’s police personnel to elevate their effort to investigate crime in the cyberspace.

“The major reason behind this training is, we cannot sit back and wait for other man or people to continuously harass our mothers and sisters and daughters on cyberspace. We need to do something critical about it. We hope they will come back and do other training.”

A Support staff, Warie Bergar said vital information was shared during the training that included how to;

Search a digital crime scene

Handle photographic crime scene

Detect digital equipment and

Deal with crime using software applications.

“Basically it provided the level of understanding of technology and how it works and helps in our work. We were taught how to use software applications used by investigators; and how it helps them to detect flash drivers or phoned used by perpetrators to post abusive languages, pornographic pictures on any form of social media including Facebook,” said Bergar.

Berger added that the training was crucial for all participants that must be put to use in their field of work.