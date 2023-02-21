Cyber training successful in Buka

The Cyber Sawe PNG initiative is part of the CPL Foundation's key objective to enhance education and empowerment for women and girls in Papua New Guinea.

The initiative aims to expand the knowledge of children, particularly young girls, on computer technology and safety practices while using mobile phones and computers on the internet.

The two-day workshop, held from February 18th to 19th, was attended by over 30 young people who learned various topics such as Cybergames, Physical Security, Digital Traces, Cyber Safety, and Coding.

Athan Kopar and Samuel Dakulala from CPL, who facilitated the workshop, expressed their satisfaction with the outcome of the training.

"It was a new learning experience for most of the participants, but everyone was engaged in the training and used the opportunity to share what they learned with their friends and families," said the facilitators.

The workshop was jointly supported by Regional Member for Bougainville, Peter Tsiamalili Jr, Raibro Construction, Jacks of PNG, and Vodafone Papua New Guinea.

Mr Tsiamallili emphasized the importance of cyber security education in the present day and age, saying, "I am pleased with this initiative and thank CPL and CPL Foundation for bringing this training to Buka. We hope more of these types of trainings can take place in the future."

The Cyber Sawe Trainings were initially introduced in 2022 in Port Moresby and are part of the CPL Foundation's core objectives to empower women and girls through access to education and literacy programs, improved healthcare services, and economic empowerment opportunities.