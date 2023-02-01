Combatting cybercrime in PNG

According to the Papua New Guinea (PNG) Cybercrime Code Act 2016, the following are the four categories of activities that constitute cybercrimes in the country.

Division 1: Offences related to the integrity of data and electronic systems or devices;

Division 2: Computer-related offences;

Division 3: Content-related offences; and

Division 4: Other offences.

The Spotlight titled “Strategies for combating cybercrimes in Papua New Guinea” by Dr Olugbenga Ige, Senior Research Fellow at PNG National Research Institute, provides insights on the strategies that can be used to address cybercrimes in PNG.

The country has done well by providing Cybercrime Code Act 2016 for addressing incidences of cybercrimes to enable the PNG Government to effectively address the cyber well-being of its citizens.

This paper calls for Royal PNG Constabulary (RPNGC) to take further administrative and legal initiatives to expand the structure of cybercrime prevention by building the capacity of its staff, creating modern information and intelligence collection of electronic platforms to address the threat of cybercrimes in the country.

The findings presented in this article will assist the RPNGC, policy makers, and researchers to improve on the current structure of enforcing cybersecurity laws in PNG.

The paper serves as a guide for the Government of PNG when considering revising policies and strategies related to cybercrimes and creating multicultural cyber police that can become a model to other nations in the Pacific region.

The Publication can be accessed on the PNG NRI website https://www.pngnri.org.