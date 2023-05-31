Collab propels Digital gov’t transformation

Both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding towards that; to utilize individual mandates and expertise. The MOU was signed on day 2 of the Pacific Islands Telecommunications Association Annual General Meeting and Business Expo, in Port Moresby.

Several key areas will be looked at including wholesale connectivity, the establishment of a Government Private Network, integration of Government Technology Stack Components and bolstering cybersecurity measures.

DICT and PNG DataCo recognize the paramount importance of cybersecurity and will work together to fortify the government’s digital defenses.

By implementing robust cybersecurity measures, both organizations aim to safeguard critical systems, protect sensitive data, and mitigate the risks posed by cyber threats.