Clusterization Policy Development in process

The workshop’s objective to discuss the development of a framework on the National ICT Clusterization policy and strategy. ICT Clusterization aim is to create an environment that fosters knowledge sharing, networking, and synergies among ICT companies and stakeholders.

Deputy Secretary for Policy and Emerging Technology, Flierl Shongol, presented the overview of the policy, its expectations and goals during the workshop. He stated that the primary objective of the policy is to enable digital transformation in PNG under the Digital Government Act 2022.

“The main issues addressed in this policy are in terms of affordability, accessibility and reliability of ICT services in the rural and semi-urban settlements,” stated Shongol.

The access to local and international markets is a key component for the ICT Clusterization policy added CLUJ IT Cluster Vice President and representative, Daniel Homorodean.

“To actively create access market for ICT entrepreneurs and IT businesses can be a great starting point for the government to support ICT cluster and develop the ICT Sector,” said Homorodean.

President of the PNG ICT Cluster, Winifred Kula shared her insights regarding the obstacles faced by IT professionals, as well as ICT SMEs and startups in PNG and mentioned the challenges related to the ICT procurement process, digital/IT skills and accreditation, education, coordination, and intellectual property.

The outcome of the meeting intends to be an independent body to operate separately from the government, although the PNG government, being the largest consumer, would continue to provide continuous support for the ICT cluster policy.

A region can benefit from increased opportunities for partnership, investment, talent development, and market access through clustering ICT. Clusterization also enables collective efforts in addressing common challenges, advocating for policy changes, and leveraging shared resources to enhance the overall competitiveness and development of the ICT sector within the cluster.