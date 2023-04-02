Call for investment in digital infrastructure

Department of ICT Deputy Secretary for Digital Government and Information Delivery, Russel Woruba, emphasized on citizens to have access to government services with just a few taps on their smartphones, where bureaucracy is minimized, and efficiency is maximized.

He stressed that PNG can look to international digital transformation models, such as Estonia, to learn how to enhance government efficiency and transparency while reducing costs.

“In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, governments that fail to invest in digital infrastructure risk being left behind in the race toward progress.

“By embracing digitalization, PNG can leapfrog into the future and create a government that is agile, responsive, and technologically advanced.

“The use of cloud services in government operations can improve efficiency and transparency, but we as a responsible Department do understand the risks that come with it,” he stated.

Woruba added that inadequate measures can result in data breaches and cyber-attacks, therefore government agencies must ensure that appropriate security measures are in place, such as strong authentication protocols and data encryption.

Furthermore, DICT informed that the use of third-party cloud providers requires thorough vetting and monitoring to ensure compliance with government regulations and standards.

The Department understands the risks involved and is working with relevant partners, both local and overseas to address those challenges.