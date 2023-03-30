BSP Supports Community ICT

The ICT Equipment, which was purchased through the BSP Community Project grant, was showcased at the BSP Waigani Head Office.

The equipment is playing a vital role in assisting the PNG Flying Lab's coding programs and digital literacy programs for students, children, women, and men residing in the Laloki community and across NCD and Port Moresby.

The BSP's commitment is not only to being the best financial service provider, but it also ensures that its customers and stakeholders are taken care of from a community level up.

This project, along with other support, demonstrates the BSP's dedication to improving the lives of individuals within the community.