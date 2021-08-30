Billo – Storage Made Simple

Billo helps to free up space on your devices while also providing additional storage so you never have to worry about deleting those extra special Kodak moments, nor lose your files in the event your phone is lost or stolen.

Since its introduction by Digicel Png, customers can now save everything that they capture and save in their devices using Billo.

All your memories can be backed up using Billo, and this will make room for more wonderful memories with your loved ones or even for work.

Another great function with using Billo is that if you were to lose or phone in whatever circumstance, the app will conveniently save your contacts by backing them up.

Billo has other convenient functions aside from freeing up space in your device, like the Smart and Secure Login that provides an added layer of security with two-factor authentication, depending on the model of your phone.

FUN FACT: Billo comes with a free 5GB storage space upon installation and you can now download to get 400MB of mobile data free.

Click here to download Billo: https://bit.ly/billoapp or if you are using an Android follow these simple instructions:

Step 1: Visit Play Store

Step 2: Search for "Billo" and the options will populate. Select "Billo"

Step 3. Select “Install” to download

Step 4. Select “Open” to enter the app