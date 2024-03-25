Belit Enhances Digital Learning

‘BeLit’ is Digicel Foundation’s Education flagship program aimed at utilizing digital platforms to enhance and make education accessible to all. The goal of the BeLit Computer Lab project is to increase digital literacy amongst the young people in this digital age that we live.

Through Digicel Foundation’s partnership with LiteHaus International and Niunet PNG, 40 refurbished desktop computers with a Niunet box that acts as an offline resource for students were given to the six selected secondary schools in NCD.

The fully kitted computer labs also included a smart TV, 40 chairs, and refurbishment to the lab. The project at Marianville Secondary School was worth a total of K100,626.85, and the total investment for Kila Kila Secondary School which included a generator was worth K171,527.85.

Both Marianville and Kila Kila Secondary Schools were grateful to be among the six selected schools in NCD to be part of Digicel Foundation’s BeLit Computer Lab rollout in the nation’s capital.

Marianville Secondary School Principal, Sr. Freda Saura acknowledged Digicel Foundation for selecting Marianville as one of the recipients in NCD. ‘

’Marianville is privileged to be chosen as one of the schools in NCDC. The world is changing, and with the technology that is changing, we don’t want Marianville to be left behind. We appreciate the initiative by Digicel and its partners. Thank you Digicel Foundation for your support, and we look forward to working with you.’’

Kila Kila Secondary School Principal Jean Ifuda also thanked Digicel Foundation on behalf of her school administration and students.

‘’We at Kila Kila Secondary School are very fortunate, and we appreciate Digicel Foundation for extending your support to Kila Kila Secondary School.’’

Digicel PNG Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Serena Sasingian was delighted to give the keynote address at the Marianville Secondary School launch event on 20th March 2024. She expressed that the Foundation was pleased to partner with the school in March last year to set up the fully-kitted computer lab.

‘’We’re hoping that through our partnership with your school, we can continue to work together to enable this message of better literacy. We’re producing shows on science and mathematics to help expand the thinking of our young people. The world is changing and it’s changing in a good way. If you work hard, you can go anywhere in life, and technology can enable that.’’

The students at both schools were encouraged to fully utilize the computer lab, and to take care of it as their own so that others after them can also enjoy these resources.

Digicel PNG Foundation has been operating since 2008, investing over K169 million in all 96 districts in PNG, with over K4.969 million in NCD, supporting education, infrastructure, health and livelihood programs.