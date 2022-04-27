Astrolab Recognised At Australian Space Awards

Astrolab and its partner in Canberra, leading cyber security company Internet 2.0, were jointly recognised in the SME of the Year and Startup of the year categories.

The work referenced in the nominations revolved around humanitarian projects in the Highlands of PNG in early 2021 after conflict in certain areas started to disrupt key local communications.



“The communications sector in rural areas has never been more critical to Papua New Guinea’s development, and in this case, regional security,” according to Astrolab PNG managing director, John Young.



“When we can support better outcomes for local and international agencies in remote PNG, we will. Even more important, giving remote communities the ability to communicate when conditions prevent traditional methods of communication.” he said.



Mr Young added, “I specifically would like to acknowledge the diligent and brave work conducted by our two contractors, Chris Kainiba and Luke Daugi in deploying this equipment in incredibly tough conditions up there.”



CEO at Internet 2.0, Robert Potter, believes that cooperation in the private sector between Australia and PNG is key to developing PNG’s potential in innovative industries.



“We strongly believe in the work Astrolab is conducting in Papua New Guinea, in furthering innovative solutions in PNG in internet communications and cyber security. We look forward to the businesses supporting each other as we engage further in the Pacific.”



Astrolab alongside Internet 2.0 is about to launch a funded cyber security training program for financial departments, institutions and banks in 14 South Pacific countries.