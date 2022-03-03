Applications Reopen For Design Program

The highly selective scholarship program provides Pacific business professionals access to the Canva Pro platform for one year, as well as tailored training to enhance their familiarity with the platform and digital designing skills.

Now in its second year running, the PTI Australia X Canva collaboration is the first of its kind in the Pacific, connecting the simplicity of Canva's design platform to businesses across the Pacific region through PTI Australia’s network.

PTI Australia’s communications manager, Matisse Walkden-Brown, said with COVID-19 acting as a technological catalyst for businesses and consumers alike, the need to maintain a strong online presence and digital connection has never been greater.

“These last few years have highlighted the importance of digital connection and maintaining an online presence for businesses across the Blue Pacific.

“COVID-19 has had a severe impact on the Pacific private sector and as businesses look to engage more and more in the digital economy, PTI Australia identified a need for better access to digital skills and online tools.

“To cater to this growing need, PTI Australia and Canva joined forces to provide Pacific business with easy to access to the Canva Pro digital design platform, to streamline their marketing efforts, brand assets and more.

“Unlike many other design options, Canva offers an easy and cost-effective solution to empower businesses in the Pacific who don’t have the resources or funds to access traditional design expertise.

“We have received wonderful feedback from our 2021 cohort highlighting the positive impact the program had, really enabling small and medium sized businesses to compete more effectively on an international stage against international brands.”

CEO and Founder of Insight Business Advisory, Sharyne Fong, attended PTI Australia’s Introduction to Digital Design webinar in May 2021, before going on to partake in the PTI Australia x Canva Digital Design program.

Fong said partaking in the Digital Design program allowed her to gain new skills and provided her with the confidence to optimise her company’s online presence.

“Since the PTI Australia x Canva Digital Design program, I have begun using Canva Pro to design, schedule and promote assets and messaging on my LinkedIn page as required.

“I have also designed flyers, created presentations, revamped pre-existing material and even built my entire business brand kit on my own!

“This consistency in messaging and assets has paid off enormously and has opened up a whole new world of business ideas and opportunities for me.

“Thank you Pacific Trade Invest!”

Since part in the program, Fong has seen a 300 percent increase in new followers on her company’s LinkedIn account, her social media platform of choice.

The scholarship is open to all business professionals in the Pacific Island Forum countries; the Cook Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Employer endorsement is required if successful.

Participation in the Digital Design program is free and runs for 12 months, with participants receiving access to Canva Pro, valued at A$215 (K552), as well as live training sessions conducted via Zoom.

(PTI Australia’s communications manager, Matisse Walkden-Brown, hosting the PTI Australia x Canva Digital Design Training)