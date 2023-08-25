Applications open for digital program

This bespoke 10-week program is expertly designed to steer Pacific-based service professionals into the thriving world of online freelancing.

Focusing on upskilling Pacific professionals to connect with potential international clients, the program equips successful applicants with the skills to successfully sell their skills on globally recognised platform, Upwork.

The program boasts leadership from Asha Forsyth, an accomplished trainer and successful freelancer known for her work with global businesses and organisations. Alongside her is Mere Nailatikau, a proud Fijian and independent consultant with over fifteen years of experience as a development professional in strategic communications and public diplomacy. Together, they will guide participants on a transformative journey, teaching them how to effectively tap into the burgeoning freelance digital market and bridge the Pacific with the global landscape.

Forsyth highlighted the programs potential for Pacific freelancers, saying: “This program is an exciting opportunity for those in the Pacific looking to tap into the limitless opportunities of digital freelancing. As a first of its kind series, we're aiming to not only support participants to join the digital service sector, but to carve out a thriving professional career there as well.”

Jeremy Grenell, PTI Australia's General Manager of Exports, said: “In this rapidly evolving digital age, the Digital Services Program embodies PTI Australia's dedication to equipping Pacific service professionals with the capabilities to flourish on an international scale. There’s a world of opportunities awaiting them on platforms like Upwork, and we're here to guide them every step of the way.”

Highlighting the commitment required, participants are encouraged to devote considerable time throughout the 10-week period to extract the maximum benefits. The effort invested promises returns in enhanced digital literacy, new avenues of opportunities, and promising career trajectories.

Applications for this program are expected to be highly competitive, given the value each place holds. The closing date for applications is Friday, 1 September 2023. To secure a place in the program, interested candidates can apply via PTI Australia's website or via the following link: https://pti.mobi/DigitalServicesProgramApplicationForm2023