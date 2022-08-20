Apple security flaw could allow hackers to control people's iPhones. Experts says users should update their software now

The news prompted warnings from security experts for Apple users to update their devices.

Here's what you need to know.

What has Apple said?

Not much.

The company released a surprise round of updates on Wednesday and Thursday, not long before the next big software release — iOS 16, which was expected some time next month.

Forbes tech writer David Phelan said the "wholly unexpected" timing of the update suggested it was solely about addressing "urgent" security changes.

But the limited details we know about the issues come from the update description page on Apple's support website, rather than a warning from the company.

Apple didn't say how the vulnerabilities were discovered or by who — it just cited "anonymous researchers" in its brief reports.

The website noted issues with two parts of Apple's software — the kernel at the heart of iOS and the web browser engine, WebKit — that could lead to "arbitrary code execution".

What does that mean?

Apple's explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could get "full admin access" to the device.

That would allow intruders to impersonate the device's owner and subsequently run any software in their name, SocialProof Security chief Rachel Tobac said.

Commercial spyware companies such as Israel's NSO Group are known for identifying and taking advantage of such flaws, exploiting them in malware that secretly infects targets' smartphones, siphons their contents and surveils the targets in real time.

NSO Group's spyware is known to have been used in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America against journalists, dissidents and human rights activists.

And that's been fixed?

Both issues were addressed in the new update, Apple's update page said.

Which devices need to be updated?

iPhone 6s and later

iPad Pro (all models)

iPad Air 2 and later,

iPad 5th generation and later

iPad mini 4 and later

iPod touch (7th generation)

Mac computers running MacOS Monterey

There's also an update for Apple's Safari browser on Macs running the Big Sur and Catalina versions of MacOS.

How do I update my software?

To update the software on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, go into Settings.

From there, tap General and then tap Software Update. You should be met with something that looks like this:

Then hit "download and install".

To update the software on your Mac computer, go to System Preferences, then go to Software Update and click either Update Now or Upgrade Now.

If you can't find Software Update in your System Preferences, try going into the App Store and clicking on the Updates tab.

Apple released security updates for Macs running Monterey, Big Sur and Catalina. (Supplied: Apple)

