Ambitious digital plan for the Sepik Region

Collaborating with key entities like Papua New Guinea's Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), National ICT Authority (NICTA), and UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), ITU spearheaded the "Improving Network Coverage and Expansion and Financial Inclusion in the Sepik" event.

This strategic initiative seeks to obliterate the digital divide and unleash the potential of mobile broadband and internet access throughout the region.

Gathering influential figures from DICT, NICTA, the EU Delegation, telecom giants, and financial institutions, the dialogue emphasizes a unified commitment to crafting an all-encompassing roadmap.

This roadmap spans policy reforms, on-the-ground initiatives, and robust partnerships between government, private sector, and regulatory bodies.

ITU-STREIT Project Officer Kanagat Alyshbaev said "The EU-STREIT PNG Programme” acts as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration."

This dialogue marks a pivotal step in empowering the Sepik region, leveraging ICT technology to transform the agricultural sector and promote resilience and inclusivity.

Going beyond connectivity, the dialogue delves into integrating telecommunication services with banking, especially in remote Sepik areas reliant on traditional cash transactions.

The goal is to provide reliable internet access and equip rural communities with digital and financial tools, laying the groundwork for local agribusiness development.

The EU-STREIT PNG Programme exemplifies the transformative power of collaboration and innovation. By addressing connectivity and financial literacy challenges, the initiative is poised to revolutionize access to crucial services for Sepik farmers and the wider population.

This policy dialogue signals just the beginning, with unwavering commitment and continued collaboration set to unlock the full potential of digital transformation in the Sepik region, serving as a beacon for sustainable rural

development across Papua New Guinea