Agencies told to register social media accounts

Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) emphasized the directive guidelines set by the National Executive Council (NEC) and the Digital Government Act 2022.

Secretary Steven Matainaho, further urged all public agencies to register their social media accounts to establish a secure and trustworthy online presence for government entities, aligning them with official regulations.

“In today’s digital age, where misinformation and fake news run rampant, social media security is paramount for public bodies,” Matainaho stated.

This is in light of the increasing challenges posed by misinformation, disinformation, and fake news on social media.

DICT is also urging government entities to prioritize obtaining blue tick verification on all social media platforms.

“This verification badge signifies authenticity and credibility, clearly distinguishing genuine accounts from impersonators and fakes,” Secretary Matainaho highlighted.

He added that it strengthens online presence, simplifies the takedown of fake accounts, and guarantees the public receives accurate information.